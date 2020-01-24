Hollywood pilot Fred North, flying the 5-bladed H145, Bell in Mirabel, San Diego Gas & Electric, AW139 at 1K deliveries, Firecat & more!
Vertical launches YouTube channel
Vertical Magazine’s YouTube channel is fully operational! Whether you’re an industry professional or a helicopter enthusiast, we’ve got plenty of videos to interest and entertain you.
We cover all the bases when it comes to the global helicopter industry — civilian, military, search-and-rescue, air medical, airborne law enforcement and firefighting.
Our wide range of content includes flying with operators from all sectors, behind-the-scenes tours of maintenance and completion shops, aircraft fly-ins and walk-arounds at industry tradeshows, highlighting flight milestones, and much more!
Head to youtube.com/c/verticalmagmedia to check out Vertical‘s YouTube channel! If you like what you see, don’t forget to hit the “Subscribe” button, and you’ll be the first to know when we’ve posted fresh content.