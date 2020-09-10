Vertical launches survey to study Covid-19’s impact on the helicopter industry

Advertisement

How has Covid-19 impacted the helicopter industry? And what are the industry’s prospects for recovery?

Help Vertical answer these questions by taking part in our State of the Industry survey, now accepting responses through Friday, Sept. 25. Open to anyone in the global civil helicopter industry, the survey will take just a few minutes of your time. The results will provide a comprehensive picture of how Covid-19 is causing both short-term disruptions and more lasting changes to helicopter operators, maintenance organizations, service providers and others.

“When we conducted our 2020 Helicopter and Engine Manufacturers Survey earlier this year, 78 percent of respondents told us that Covid-19 had already had a negative impact on their business,” said Vertical publisher Mike Reyno. “Now that we’re another four months into the pandemic, we want to gain a better understanding of the crisis to help our readers as they weigh decisions about how to move forward.”

To conduct the State of the Industry survey, Vertical is once again partnering with PMG Intelligence, an independent market research and data analysis consulting company based in Waterloo, Ontario. All survey data will be kept completely anonymous, and respondents won’t be contacted by Vertical without their express permission.

To take part in the survey, click here.