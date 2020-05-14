Vertical goes monthly and launches new digital magazine format

Over the past two months of social distancing, staying connected to reliable news sources has become more important than ever before. At Vertical, we’ve been taking that responsibility seriously by ramping up our reporting efforts and finding new ways to connect with our audience, even while adapting to the challenges of remote work.

As a result, our web traffic has skyrocketed and our social media platforms have seen record levels of engagement. While many magazines have scaled back during the Covid-19 crisis, we’re pleased to announce we’ll be giving our readers even more.

Starting in June, we’ll be taking Vertical from a bi-monthly publication to a monthly e-publication, making it the only monthly international helicopter magazine in the world. Coinciding with this increase in frequency, we’re launching an all-new digital magazine platform to optimize the digital reading experience.

Our new, app-free digital magazine platform is easy to read and navigate on both desktop and mobile devices. The responsive scrolling design delivers a familiar, enjoyable reading experience while also presenting new opportunities for dynamic and interactive content. We’ll also be using the same platform for our military and parapublic helicopter magazine, Vertical Valor.

The digital version of Vertical already receives an average of 140,000 readers per issue. With our new platform, we expect that number to grow even further.

“No other magazine covers the international helicopter industry like Vertical,” said MHM Publishing owner and publisher, Mike Reyno. “We believe these difficult times present an ideal opportunity to invest in our future. We are in this together — and we’ll come out of it together, too.”

To be notified when the June issue of the magazine goes online, sign up for a free digital subscription here.