Vertical, eVTOL.com shortlisted for Aerospace Media Awards

Contributors for Vertical Magazine and its sister publication eVTOL.com have been shortlisted for the 2020 Aerospace Media Awards.

In the Best Image category, Vertical European contributing editor Lloyd Horgan is a finalist for his photo of a Heli Austria Airbus AS332 L Super Puma flying through the Dolomites, part of a feature story on the operator’s Firecat program.

In the Best Rotorcraft Submission category, Vertical editorial director Elan Head is shortlisted for her article “Recurring Nightmare,” published online as “Why do helicopter crashes like Kobe Bryant’s keep happening?”

Head is also a finalist for the Bill Gunston Technology Writer of the Year Award for her work as managing editor of eVTOL.com, an online publication focused on the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and urban air mobility markets. Since launching in June 2019, eVTOL.com has published more than 300 articles and attracted over 160,000 unique users, numbers that continue to grow by the day.

“We’re once again honored to see our contributors recognized for their outstanding work,” said Mike Reyno, owner of MHM Publishing, publisher of both Vertical and eVTOL.com. “We’re especially pleased to see our newest brand, eVTOL.com, joining the ranks of the world’s top aerospace publications in its first year online.”

The awards were originally scheduled to coincide with the 2020 Farnborough International Airshow, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 precautions. Instead, they will be presented in an online ceremony during the week of July 20.