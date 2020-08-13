Van Nuys Airport Association adds Helinet CEO to board of directors

The Van Nuys Airport Association (VNAA), a non-profit tenant membership organization, has announced the appointment of its new board of directors, including Helinet chief executive officer Kathryn Purwin. Committed to advancing aviation and economic growth, Purwin joins the 15-member leadership team that will oversee strategic development efforts and community partnerships at one of the world’s busiest general aviation airports.

With over 35 years of experience in the aviation sector, Purwin is one of the few female CEOs in the industry today. Her company, Helinet Aviation Services, was recently recognized by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal as the number eight woman-owned business in the San Fernando Valley. The company’s recent achievements include entering the utility market, supporting multiple aerial firefighting missions, and becoming a shareholder in the newly formed technology company Shotover Systems Ltd.

With a mission to promote aviation, preserve business, and protect jobs, the board now includes men and women from a wider range of aviation segments, including jet, propeller and helicopter operations.

“Kathryn brings a unique perspective to the board as our only current member representing the rotorcraft industry,” said VNAA president Curt Castagna. “We are pleased to welcome Kathryn to the team and look forward to her valuable assistance in guiding VNAA’s current objectives.”

In addition to the VNAA board, Purwin also serves on the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles board. Since 1999, Helinet and the Purwin family have supported the hospital with the donation of two medically equipped helicopters, pilots staffed 24/7, and all associated fuel, insurance and maintenance at no cost to the hospital, the patients or their families.

“Van Nuys Airport is home to many businesses that provide critical jobs and support life-saving missions for the community at large,” said Purwin. “The VNAA board has made significant contributions to the airport and the general aviation industry, and I am extremely excited to join this group of established aviation leaders.”