Van Horn Aviation earns FAA approval for its Bell 206B main rotor blades

Van Horn Aviation (VHA) has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certification/parts manufacturer approval (STC/PMA) on its updated composite main rotor blades for the Bell 206B JetRanger helicopter.

The VHA 206B Version 2 main rotor blades contain different carbon fiber ply counts and orientations than the original VHA 206B main rotor blades. This “softens” the blades to mimic the ride and feel of metal blades while maintaining the increased performance of composite blades.

“We’ve been flying these blades on our JetRanger for several months now, completing certification flights, photo shoots, and long multi-state cross-countries,” said VHA chief executive officer, James Van Horn. “The ride is about as smooth as a JetRanger can get, and yet you can feel the increased responsiveness. With the new Version 2 blades, the JetRanger handles like a sports car.”

The VHA 206B Version 2 main rotor blades feature corrosion resistant carbon fiber skin and spars, an efficient NASA-designed laminar-flow airfoil, tapered tip, and stainless steel/nickel abrasion strips along the entire length of the leading edge. Available directly from the company and its distributors, the VHA 206B Version 2 main rotor blades (part number 20635000-501) can replace OEM metal main rotor blades part numbers 206-010-200-133 and up. List price is $60,000 per blade, with a service life of 10,000 hours (double the metal blade) and no overhauls required.