USHST safety experts to offer 21 workshops at Heli-Expo 2020

Posted on ; U.S. Helicopter Safety Team Press Release

Members of the United States Helicopter Safety Team (USHST) will be providing their safety advice for Heli-Expo participants in Anaheim, California, at 21 different workshops on a wide variety of topics. Many of the topics link to proposed safety enhancements that the USHST is supporting.

The USHST promotes safety and works to reduce accidents through a government and industry cooperative effort that has resulted in a decrease in U.S. civil helicopter accidents since the organization’s inception in 2013.

The full list of USHST-related workshops scheduled at Heli-Expo 2020 is the following:

  • Elevating Safety Culture and Professionalism
    • Jan. 27, 11 a.m.  (*)
  • Maintenance Safety: First Solutions that Work
    • Jan. 28, 8 a.m.
  • Aviation Fatigue: Identification and Mitigation
    • Jan. 28, 9:15 a.m.
  • Seeing 20/20 with Enhanced Helicopter Vision Systems
    • Jan. 28, 9:15 a.m.  (*)
  • Human Factors: Protecting Us from Ourselves
    • Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.
  • BowTie Methodology for Safety Management
    • Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m. and Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m.
  • The IIMC Threat: Avoidance and Survival
    • Jan. 28, 12 p.m. and Jan. 29, 4 p.m.  (*)
  • The Vuichard Recovery: A Better Way Out of Vortex Ring State
    • Jan. 28, 12 p.m. & Jan. 29, 4 p.m.
  • Essential Skills for CRM Instructors
    • Jan. 28, 1:15 p.m.
  • Flying Blind
    • Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m.
  • What Do I Need to Know About My Flight Gear?
    • Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m.
  • Good Data Drives Good Decisions: HFDM
    • Jan. 28, 8 a.m.  (*)
  • Helicopter Scenario-Based Training
    • Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m.  (*)
  • What the FRAT? Flight Risk Assessment Tools
    • Jan. 29, 9:15 a.m.
  • Simulation: Keep Learning from Your Mistakes
    • Jan. 29, 9:15 a.m.  (*)
  • Autorotations Reexamined
    • Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.
  • Autorotations: Reality Exposed
    • Jan, 29, 1:30 p.m.
  • Improving Inflight Risk Mitigation
    • Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m.  (*)
  • SMS for Small-Fleet or Private Operators
    • Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m.
  • IIMC: You Can Survive
    • Jan. 29, 2:45 p.m.  (*)
  • Managing Complexity to Form a Simple SMS
    • Jan. 29, 2:45 p.m.

The workshops marked with (*) reflect proposed safety enhancements that the USHST is pursuing in order to reduce the number of fatal helicopter accidents.

