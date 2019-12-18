The 2019 Vertical Photo Contest, Synergy Flight School, SAF Group, flying the Bristol Sycamore, on-demand helicopter market focus & more!
USHST safety experts to offer 21 workshops at Heli-Expo 2020
Members of the United States Helicopter Safety Team (USHST) will be providing their safety advice for Heli-Expo participants in Anaheim, California, at 21 different workshops on a wide variety of topics. Many of the topics link to proposed safety enhancements that the USHST is supporting.
The USHST promotes safety and works to reduce accidents through a government and industry cooperative effort that has resulted in a decrease in U.S. civil helicopter accidents since the organization’s inception in 2013.
The full list of USHST-related workshops scheduled at Heli-Expo 2020 is the following:
- Elevating Safety Culture and Professionalism
- Jan. 27, 11 a.m. (*)
- Maintenance Safety: First Solutions that Work
- Jan. 28, 8 a.m.
- Aviation Fatigue: Identification and Mitigation
- Jan. 28, 9:15 a.m.
- Seeing 20/20 with Enhanced Helicopter Vision Systems
- Jan. 28, 9:15 a.m. (*)
- Human Factors: Protecting Us from Ourselves
- Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.
- BowTie Methodology for Safety Management
- Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m. and Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m.
- The IIMC Threat: Avoidance and Survival
- Jan. 28, 12 p.m. and Jan. 29, 4 p.m. (*)
- The Vuichard Recovery: A Better Way Out of Vortex Ring State
- Jan. 28, 12 p.m. & Jan. 29, 4 p.m.
- Essential Skills for CRM Instructors
- Jan. 28, 1:15 p.m.
- Flying Blind
- Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m.
- What Do I Need to Know About My Flight Gear?
- Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m.
- Good Data Drives Good Decisions: HFDM
- Jan. 28, 8 a.m. (*)
- Helicopter Scenario-Based Training
- Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. (*)
- What the FRAT? Flight Risk Assessment Tools
- Jan. 29, 9:15 a.m.
- Simulation: Keep Learning from Your Mistakes
- Jan. 29, 9:15 a.m. (*)
- Autorotations Reexamined
- Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.
- Autorotations: Reality Exposed
- Jan, 29, 1:30 p.m.
- Improving Inflight Risk Mitigation
- Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m. (*)
- SMS for Small-Fleet or Private Operators
- Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m.
- IIMC: You Can Survive
- Jan. 29, 2:45 p.m. (*)
- Managing Complexity to Form a Simple SMS
- Jan. 29, 2:45 p.m.
The workshops marked with (*) reflect proposed safety enhancements that the USHST is pursuing in order to reduce the number of fatal helicopter accidents.