USHST safety experts to offer 21 workshops at Heli-Expo 2020

Members of the United States Helicopter Safety Team (USHST) will be providing their safety advice for Heli-Expo participants in Anaheim, California, at 21 different workshops on a wide variety of topics. Many of the topics link to proposed safety enhancements that the USHST is supporting.

The USHST promotes safety and works to reduce accidents through a government and industry cooperative effort that has resulted in a decrease in U.S. civil helicopter accidents since the organization’s inception in 2013.

Advertisement

The full list of USHST-related workshops scheduled at Heli-Expo 2020 is the following:

Elevating Safety Culture and Professionalism Jan. 27, 11 a.m. (*)

Maintenance Safety: First Solutions that Work Jan. 28, 8 a.m.

Aviation Fatigue: Identification and Mitigation Jan. 28, 9:15 a.m.

Seeing 20/20 with Enhanced Helicopter Vision Systems Jan. 28, 9:15 a.m. (*)

Human Factors: Protecting Us from Ourselves Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.

BowTie Methodology for Safety Management Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m. and Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m.

The IIMC Threat: Avoidance and Survival Jan. 28, 12 p.m. and Jan. 29, 4 p.m. (*)

The Vuichard Recovery: A Better Way Out of Vortex Ring State Jan. 28, 12 p.m. & Jan. 29, 4 p.m.

Essential Skills for CRM Instructors Jan. 28, 1:15 p.m.

Flying Blind Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m.

What Do I Need to Know About My Flight Gear? Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m.

Good Data Drives Good Decisions: HFDM Jan. 28, 8 a.m. (*)

Helicopter Scenario-Based Training Advertisement Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. (*)

What the FRAT? Flight Risk Assessment Tools Jan. 29, 9:15 a.m.

Simulation: Keep Learning from Your Mistakes Jan. 29, 9:15 a.m. (*)

Autorotations Reexamined Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.

Autorotations: Reality Exposed Jan, 29, 1:30 p.m.

Improving Inflight Risk Mitigation Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m. (*)

SMS for Small-Fleet or Private Operators Jan. 29, 1:30 p.m.

IIMC: You Can Survive Jan. 29, 2:45 p.m. (*)

Managing Complexity to Form a Simple SMS Jan. 29, 2:45 p.m.



The workshops marked with (*) reflect proposed safety enhancements that the USHST is pursuing in order to reduce the number of fatal helicopter accidents.