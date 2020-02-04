USHST reports slight change in total U.S. helicopter accidents in 2019

Total accidents and the number of fatal accidents for the U.S. civil helicopter industry remained flat during 2019, but the second half of the year reflected fewer accidents (69 vs. 53) and fewer fatal accidents (15 vs. nine) compared to the first six months. The annual numbers also remained below accident totals from five and six years ago.

Preliminary data shows 122 total U.S. helicopter accidents in 2019 compared to 121 accidents the year before. There also were 24 fatal accidents in 2019 compared to the same total in 2018. The total accident rate and fatal accident rate (accidents per 100,000 flight hours) for 2019 will be determined next month.

Total U.S. accidents

2019: 122 accidents, 24 fatal accidents, 51 fatalities — 16 percent decrease in accidents

First half: 69 accidents, 15 fatal accidents, 27 fatalities — compared to 2013

Second half: 53 accidents, nine fatal accidents, 24 fatalities

2018: 121 accidents, 24 fatal accidents, 55 fatalities

2017: 123 accidents, 20 fatal accidents, 34 fatalities

2016: 108 accidents, 17 fatal accidents, 29 fatalities

2015: 121 accidents, 17 fatal accidents, 28 fatalities

2014: 138 accidents, 21 fatal accidents, 37 fatalities

2013: 146 accidents, 30 fatal accidents, 62 fatalities

Even though year-to-year data is static, long-term progress in accident reduction remains positive. Over the past two decades, the U.S. helicopter fatal accident rate has been cut in half, from 1.27 fatal accidents per 100,000 flight hours to 0.63 (based on a five-year rolling average).

Initiatives and solutions

To reduce the number of fatal accidents even more, the U.S. Helicopter Safety Team has been working diligently on developing safety enhancements based on the accidents we have analyzed. Many of the initiatives are now advancing forward.