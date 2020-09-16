USCG Humboldt Bay orders S.A.F.E. maintenance platforms for Airbus MH-65

Advertisement

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs recently announced an order for OSHA compliant maintenance stands for the MH-65 aircraft for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector, Humboldt Bay, California. The safety first ergonomic stands allow technicians safe access to the engines, transmission and main rotor assembly. The USCG also purchased another custom work platform for maintenance access to the tail boom and tail rotor. This stand can also be moved around to access other areas of the aircraft. The stands are equipped with the latest features including anti-fatigue mat and four-inch deep tool trays to increase comfort and efficiency. The stands are light weight and easy to move around. These stands provide a large work platform for added safety and will be used for all routine maintenance.

“We are pleased to provide ergonomic stands that increase safety for the USCG maintenance technicians,” said Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E. chief executive officer. “We designed the stands several years ago for the Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin and MH-65. We are pleased to continue to offer these sets to USCG bases around the U.S. and to AS365 operators around the world.”

S.A.F.E. will be hosting a free virtual Maintenance Safety Symposium on Sept. 23. The details are available on the company’s website. The symposium will provide safety information, resources, solutions and networking opportunities for mechanics.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs is the global leader in maintenance support equipment that strives to put safety first. S.A.F.E. listens to the needs of the maintenance teams and designs custom equipment to the exact specifications that consider realistic ergonomic factors as well as efficiency. S.A.F.E provides the answers to the unique challenges of working on complex aircraft.