Urban Aeronautics signs with Hatzolah Air to develop CityHawk VTOL aircraft

Urban Aeronautics Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with U.S.-based Hatzolah Air to develop, produce, and market its CityHawk aircraft for emergency medical service (EMS) applications, company executives announced.

CityHawk is a VTOL with a uniquely compact footprint and no external wings or rotors, resulting in an aircraft with unparalleled “fly anywhere, land anywhere” access under almost any weather conditions. It features Urban Aeronautics’ internal rotor Fancraft technology, which utilizes powerful ducted fans in combination with innovative aerodynamic technologies that result in superior control, stability, speed, safety, noise reduction and sustainability. Cormorant, an unmanned prototype for military use, has proven the company’s groundbreaking concept with over 300 successful autonomous flight tests.

“We are excited to partner with Hatzolah Air on the development of our CityHawk EMS vehicle,” said Rafi Yoeli, chief executive officer of Urban Aeronautics. “Its compact size will enable it to land in the middle of a busy city street, making it a perfect fit for medical evacuation missions by dramatically decreasing the time it takes to arrive on-scene, treat and transport sick or injured patients to appropriate medical facilities.”

Hatzolah Air is the aviation division of Hatzolah, an EMS organization founded more than 50 years ago with divisions in dozens of cities across multiple continents, which collectively makes it the largest volunteer EMS organization in the world. It is widely recognized as providing the most advanced technology and highest quality of care available in the industry. Hatzolah Air currently operates fixed-wing aircraft for Hatzolah’s urgent and emergent missions.

Urban Aeronautics’ engineers will work closely with Hatzolah’s experts to tailor the CityHawk flying vehicle to their operational requirements. It will accommodate a pilot, a patient plus companion, two EMT personnel, and a complete package of life support equipment.

With the involvement of Besadno Group, an Israeli-American investment firm that is one of the largest investors in urban aeronautics, the MoU initiates Hatzolah Air’s collaboration with Urban Aeronautics. Hatzolah Air will also be taking a leadership role in the marketing of CityHawk to other EMS and rescue organizations worldwide under a distribution agreement with Urban Aeronautics.

“Based on our initial estimates, we foresee a potential market of at least 800 CityHawks for Hatzolah and other EMS operators, with the possibility to save thousands of lives every year,” said Eli Rowe, president of Hatzolah Air.

The CityHawk is planned to complete its development and FAA certification for emergency use and be ready for production within three to five years.