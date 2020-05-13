Upgraded metal main rotor blades now FAA certified, available for 204/205/UH-1 helicopters

Helicopter Technology Company (HTC) recently announced it is now offering an upgraded version of its metal main rotor blades for commercial Bell helicopters, including the 204B, 205A, and 205A-1 along with various UH-1 model restricted category helicopters. The HTC part number 204P2100-103 main rotor blade is a direct replacement the Bell Helicopter — Textron part number 204-011-250-113 main rotor blade and an upgrade to the HTC part number 204P2100-101 blade.

The new -103 blade offers a titanium single-piece lower grip plate that is not subject to the current 25 hour special inspection. The existing Bell -113 and HTC -101 configurations have a laminate of aluminum and steel. By changing to the titanium single-piece grip, the possibility of disbonding between the two laminates will be eliminated. The -103 is not subject to AD 2018-02-07- blade inspection that requires inspection every 25 hours or two weeks.

“We recognized that an upgrade was needed to the Main Rotor Blade Grips… We chose Titanium for Greater Strength and worked to get it Certificated and into Production for UH-1 Operators… This upgrade will provide Greater Safety and eliminate the need for the AD that was Requiring Inspections every 25 Hours,” said Gary Burdorf, HTC president.

Part number 204P2100-103 main rotor blade features include:

FAA certificated interchangeable in any combination with BHT 204-011-250-113 blade and

the HTC 204P2100-101 blade;

Titanium single-piece lower grip plate;

Additional 48 inch (1219 mm) stainless steel abrasion strip at tip;

7075 aluminum alloy spar;

High visibility paint scheme.

Main rotor blade life limit of 2,600 hours on:

Commercial Bell models 204B, 205A, and 205A-1;

Restricted category UH-1 models UH-1H,UH-1B, TH-1F, UH-1F, and UH-1P.

Installation of this blade is fully interchangeable and covered by FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) Number SR02492LA.