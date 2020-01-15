Unmanned Systems Canada announces new executive director

Unmanned Systems Canada / Systèmes Télécommandés Canada (USC-STC) has announced the appointment of Declan Sweeney to the role of interim executive director (ED), effective immediately. The organization also takes this opportunity to announce a Canada-wide executive search for a permanent ED.

Sweeney brings more than two decades of highly relevant experience in the remotely piloted aircraft systems industry. He’s held senior roles in management, R&D, business development, project management and event planning and has served as a director in both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations in Canada.

Sweeney has previously served on the board of directors of UVSCanada and Unmanned Systems Canada/Systèmes Télécommandés Canada and helped to drive UAS regulations development in Canada as part of CARAC’s UAV Systems Program Design Working Group.

Sweeney originally introduced innovative geosensing SFOC-based BVLOS RPAS operations in Canada as CEO and director of the Universal Wing Technologies group of companies as early as 2005 and has been involved in the unmanned sector since that time. Sweeney has been managing director at Unmanned Solutions based in British Columbia since 2014.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such a crucial period in the Unmanned industry, and look forward to working with the board to assist them in implementing their plans for 2020,” said Sweeney.

“Declan brings an extensive background and a wealth of Industry connections in the Unmanned sector to the role of interim executive director of our association,” said USC-STC chair Michael Cohen. “I’m looking forward to working with Declan as we start our planning for 2020, including our UC20 Calgary Conference – and the search for our next permanent executive director.

“I also wish to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to Glenn Martin, our outgoing ED, for her leadership since joining us in 2017. She has been invaluable in leading key initiatives during her time at USC-STC, including two very successful USC-STC conferences. We wish Glenn all the best in her future endeavors.”