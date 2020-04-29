Universal Avionics welcomes new U.S. sales managers

Don Milum, U.S. senior sales manager for Universal Avionics (UA), announced the appointment of John Berizzi and John Wasmund to the U.S. sales team. Berizzi joins the company as South-Central U.S. regional sales manager and Wasmund as Southwest U.S. regional sales manager.

Advertisement

“John Berizzi and John Wasmund each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to UA’s U.S. Sales team,” said Don Milum. “They are both solid team players that will serve us well as we move forward with our growth initiatives in the business aviation aftermarket.”

Berizzi is based out of UA’s office in Duluth, Georgia and in his new role, supports the company’s authorized dealer and integrator network along with aircraft owners and operators throughout the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. He joins UA with over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry. Specializing in aircraft modifications since 1993, Berizzi has developed a thorough understanding of the complexities of aircraft improvements for both their operational features and benefits, and for aircraft value increases. Prior to UA, Berizzi held various positions at Stevens Aviation, National Flight Services, and Boca Aircraft Maintenance. Berizzi has overseen many Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out compliance installations and numerous future air navigation system (FANS) 1/A+ and aeronautical telecommunications network baseline 1 (ATN B1) upgrades using UA solutions.

Advertisement

Wasmund is based out of the greater Phoenix, Arizona area and in his new role, supports the company’s authorized dealer and integrator network along with aircraft owners and operators throughout the states of California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. Wasmund joins UA with over 20 years of avionics experience with general aviation aircraft ranging from bench test/repair, installation, engineering, supplemental type certificate (STC) development, project management, product development, and quote team development.

For the past 12 years, Wasmund has held technical avionics sales roles at Hawker Beechcraft and Constant Aviation, serving customers across North America. Wasmund is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach Campus with a bachelor of science in aviation maintenance and avionics technology.