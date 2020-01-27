Universal Avionics SkyVis selected by Heli-One for new H215 helicopters of the BPOL

Advertisement

Universal Avionics has been selected by Heli-One (Norway) AS to equip the new H215 helicopters of the Bundespolizei – German Federal Police (BPOL) with its SkyVis Helmet Mounted Display (HMD). Universal Avionics will partner with Heli-One to develop a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the SkyVis on H215 (AS332L1e ) helicopters.

The SkyVis suite is comprised of a set of monocle-type HMDs which can be used stand-alone for day operation or combined with Night Vision Goggles (NVG) for night operation, providing unparalleled “out of the window” flight capabilities.

SkyVis assists the pilot in reducing the workload in demanding operations, such as Hover, where the HMD allows the pilot to “bring the PFD with you” when turning the head to look to the side and down. Moreover, the system improves the situational awareness while it provides the pilots with basic flight instruments, critical engine parameters, and key navigation information to keep full VFR flight path control even with limited outside cues.

“We are happy to have won the contract to help the Bundespolizei upgrade their H215 aircraft. We look forward to continuing this excellent collaborative relationship with Universal Avionics in developing solutions for crews and operators. We are excited to implement this new helmet mounted display system to support the Bundespolizei achieve their mission success,” said Tord Wilstrup Torgersen, managing director, Heli-One (Norway) AS.

“The decision of Heli-One and BPOL to install SkyVis on the new H215 helicopters attests to the quality and maturity of the technology. SkyVis is a valueable contribution in achieving higher mission completion rates and enhanced safety levels in adverse flying environments,” said Dror Yahav, UA CEO. “Moreover, we see this accomplishment as just one example of how SkyVis and the entire ClearVision product family are meeting the needs of operators in European Airspace, where low-visibilty conditions are frequent. As such, we made the strategic decision to expand our European office recently, in order to more fully support our customers, authorized dealers, and OEM partners in their efforts to integrate ClearVision into the market.”