Universal Avionics restructures executive team

Universal Avionics (UA) has announced the restructuring of its executive team with Gil Rivnai appointed as vice president of engineering and Marc Bouliane’s previous role as vice president of business development expanded to include marketing and services.

“We are focused on uniting, extracting synergies, and leveraging our competencies throughout the entire organization,” said Dror Yahav, UA chief executive officer. “The restructuring of our executive team was an important step in our effort to align the organization to achieve more innovation, product designs, and overall efficiency,” he added.

Rivnai joined UA in September 2018 as director of enhanced flight vision system products and served in that role before being promoted to UA’s head of engineering in December 2019. Prior to UA, Rivnai had a long tenure within the aerospace division of Elbit Systems, Ltd., working in engineering roles ranging from board design, product management, team and department leadership, to chief engineering. His education includes a bachelor of science in electrical engineering and physics, and a master of science in electrical engineering.

Bouliane joined UA’s executive team as vice president of business development in March 2019 with 25 years of experience in the aerospace industry. Prior to joining UA, he worked for over 12 years in various sales and management roles at Esterline Avionics Systems and CMC Electronics. Earlier on in his career, Bouliane served in various engineering and product management roles for Bombardier Aerospace. His education includes a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and master of science in aerospace engineering.

UA also announced the departure of Dan Reida, vice president of sales, marketing and support. Reida had been a valuable member of the UA executive team, serving the company for more than 30 years and playing a major role in the success of introducing new products and capabilities to the market. UA’s sales, marketing and support organization is now merged with the business development organization, acting as one unified group under the leadership of Bouliane.