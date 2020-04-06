Universal Avionics opens doors to aid workers for COVID-19 face mask, shield assembly

Universal Avionics is assisting the local Tucson community in protecting healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is currently providing the non-profit group, Hope Worldwide (Tucson Chapter), with assembly line space at its Tucson headquarters to manufacture medical face masks and shields.

Advertisement

“This plan was developed in coordination with the University of Arizona, City of Tucson, Pima County, and the Arizona Technology Council, and is a great example of our community coming together,” said Steve Pagnucco, vice president of operations at Universal Avionics.

Advertisement

“Within one week of reaching out to our partners to see how we could help, we had an assembly line safely set up to produce much needed personal protective equipment,” he added. “On behalf of Universal Avionics, I would like to thank everyone involved for their incredible responsiveness, cooperation, and teamwork.”

“We are grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support to protect our healthcare workers and first responders,” said Daniel Dicochea, director of Hope Worldwide’s Tucson Chapter. “We want to equip as many of our heroes as we can against this pandemic. The production of these shields is only possible because of community donors and volunteers.”