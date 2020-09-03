Universal Avionics introduces new KAPTURE cockpit voice & flight data recorders

Universal Avionics (UA) has introduced its new KAPTURE line of cockpit voice and flight data recorders (CVR/FDR). The company’s sixth generation of recorders has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Technical Standard Order (TSO) authorization and meets all of the latest certifications and requirements, including ED-112A compliance, allowing operators to fly around the world.

The KAPTURE product line includes five model options, offering a customized recording solution:

CVFDR-1650 (Combined CVR and FDR unit)

CVFDR-1650R (Combined CVR and FDR unit with embedded RIPS)

CVR-1651 (Baseline CVR)

CVR-1651R (CVR with embedded RIPS)

FDR-1652 (Baseline FDR)

The CVR and CVFDR models each offer a patented internal Recorder Independent Power Supply (RIPS) option.

“As part of our continuous investment in the company’s product lines, we are proud to introduce our new line of KAPTURE CVR/FDR,” said Dror Yahav, UA CEO. “While complying with the latest FAA/EASA requirements and regulatory-related improvements, KAPTURE was designed with operators’ best interests in mind, factoring in weight, ease of installation, and data download requirements,” he added. “Each model offers the utmost in reliability with high MTBF and is backed by UA’s world-renowned customer support. The KAPTURE models offer all the features and benefits of our fifth generation CVR/FDR product line with reduced weights, plus many improvements and enhanced capabilities.”

With its increased cockpit voice and ambient audio recording capability of over 25 hours, the KAPTURE CVR and CVFDR models meet EASA’s mandate which requires all aircraft with an MTOW of 59,500 lb. first issued with an individual Certificate of Airworthiness (CoA) on or after January 1, 2021, to be equipped with a 25-hour CVR. The CVR and CVFDR models also provide over 25 hours of non-audio recording such as UTC, rotor speed, and data link messaging. The FDR offers over 90 hours of recording ARINC 717 data, and the inclusion of two ARINC 429 ports allows for an additional 25 hours of data and expanded integration capabilities.

A new, versatile Flight Archive Ground Maintenance PC Tool allows for faster downloads and field-loadable software updates. Paired with improved download speeds from the CVR/FDR itself, and removing the need for a Quick Access Recorder (QAR), operators will see significant savings in time and maintenance costs.

Additionally, a new lithium-free 90-day Underwater Locator Beacon (ULB) is included, which does not require special reports, issue papers or dangerous goods shipping.