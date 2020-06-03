U.S. Navy selection for helicopter training program yields growth for Triumph

Triumph Group said it would like to congratulate AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corporation (dba Leonardo Helicopters) on being selected by the U.S. Navy for the Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS) program. Per the recently announced contract, Leonardo will produce 32 TH-73A helicopters, a variant of the AW119, for the AHTS Program. Triumph Systems and Support – Mechanical Solutions operating company is the incumbent supplier of cockpit and engine controls, providing these mechanical controls on the AW119 for more than 20 years. Advertisement Triumph will work with Leonardo to supply the mechanical controls of AW119 as they deliver the AHTS to serve the rotary and tiltrotor training requirements for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. The statement of work for the TH-73A will be carried out at the Triumph Systems and Support’s Mechanical Solutions sites in North Wales, Pennsylvania and Shelbyville, Indiana. The new aircraft will be built at Leonardo’s FAA-certified Part 21 production line in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“As the incumbent supplier of control systems for the AW119, the new work in support of the TH-73A facilitates the organic growth of our business,” said Ian Reason, president of Triumph Mechanical Solutions. “We are thrilled to be able to support Leonardo as they fulfill the production requirements for the U.S. Navy Advanced Helicopter Training System program and to be a part of the AHTS program that will provide critical training for pilots in multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Advertisement

Triumph Mechanical Solutions is a long-time supplier of cockpit and engine controls to Leonardo, providing the mechanical controls for the AW139 and A109 platforms in addition to the AW119. The flight systems Triumph manufactures control the pitch and roll of the helicopter and is used to maintain rotor speed and keep the aircraft stable.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.