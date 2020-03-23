Two new helicopters add aerial ‘muscle’ to mosquito control effort in Florida Keys

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) has welcomed the arrival of two new helicopters that are now ready to join the organization’s daily battle against airborne pests and the potential for mosquito-borne disease.

The two Airbus H125 aircraft arrived recently at the FKMCD operations center at Marathon Airport. The helicopters join FKMCD’s current inventory of four Bell helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft.

More than 1,400 H125s are currently in service worldwide and are used primarily for high-performance missions in high and hot conditions. In addition to its power and versatility, the H125 is known for its advanced safety features and low maintenance costs.

The H125’s come to the district equipped and ready to distribute both granular and liquid pest control products that are crucial in controlling local mosquito populations. Their increased payload capacity, airspeed and enhanced safety features make them welcome additions to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control fleet.

Andrea Leal, executive director of the FKMCD, said: “The district is very excited to add these helicopters to our fleet and expect immediate positive impacts to our mission.”