Twirly Birds announce annual meeting during Heli-Expo 2020

International helicopter pilot organization, Twirly Birds, will again hold its annual membership meeting in conjunction with the Helicopter Association International (HAI) Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Anaheim Marriott, Orange County Ballroom 3 & 4.

General membership qualification requirements are to have flown solo in a helicopter or vertical lift aircraft at least 20 years ago. Membership information is also available on the Twirly Birds website at www.twirlybirds.org and attendance at the annual meeting is not required to become a member.

If you meet these requirements or are already a member, Twirly Birds would like to invite you to its annual meeting in Anaheim.

Twirly Birds was founded over 70 years ago when a small group of pilots met to share stories and the common experiences of flying helicopters during the early years of vertical flight. Notable past members of Twirly Birds include Charles Lindbergh, Igor Sikorsky, Stanley Hiller, Alan Bristow and Wes Lematta, to name a few.

The intent then and now is to share the common bond of vertical flight. The group has no political or commercial interest and is, by design, a social group comprised of individuals. Membership dues are very modest and the group publishes a newsletter several times a year to keep the membership updated. Catch up with old friends and make new ones by joining Twirly Birds!