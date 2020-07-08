Tundra Helicopters purchases 3 Crashkit International aircraft survival kits

Crashkit International of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, has been in business for over 15 years, saving lives and keeping pilots and passengers safe in the event of an emergency landing or crash.

The company has sold many kits in Canada and internationally, and is the world’s premier provider of helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft survival kits.

Tundra Helicopters president Steve Harrison decided that his old and heavy survival kits needed an upgrade, so the Watson Lake, Yukon-based operator purchased three of the brand new 44 kits (US $698) which weigh just five kilograms and yet hold 132 essential emergency survival and first aid items. The new 44 is perfect for light/medium helicopters as well as small regional and air taxi aircraft.

Today, Tundra Helicopters operates three Bell 206Ls, one Bell 206B and one Astar B3, with bases at Watson Lake; Atlin, British Columbia; and Dease Lake, British Columbia.

The operation was founded in 1973 in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, and in 1986 it was purchased by Harrison and moved to Langley, British Columbia, then to Watson Lake in 2012.

Other recent Canadian customers of Crashkit International include CanWest Aerospace and Alpine Helicopters.

Canada is the world’s second-largest commercial helicopter market with around 2,300 helicopters of all sizes; the U.S. is first with around 9,348 helicopters.