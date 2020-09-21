Troy Gaffey steps down as chairman and CEO of AVX Aircraft

AVX officials recently announced that Troy Gaffey will step down from his positions as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of AVX Aircraft Company, effective immediately. He will continue to serve as a consultant on current and future AVX projects.

Don Taylor, currently chief financial officer of AVX Aircraft Company, will become chairman of the board, and Kendall Goodman, recently announced as president and chief operating officer of AVX Aircraft Company, will continue to oversee all current and future AVX programs.

Gaffey joined AVX Aircraft Company in 2006 and has been the driving force behind the advancement and growth of AVX. From 1965 until 2003, he worked at Bell Helicopter where he retired as chief engineer and senior vice-president of research and engineering.

One of the most experienced executives and aeronautical engineers in the aircraft industry; he has been instrumental in the design and development of numerous civilian and military helicopters and tiltrotors. He has extensive expertise in the areas of program management, tiltrotor design and technology,

rotorcraft aeromechanics, and test and evaluation. He played a major role in the development of world’s first tiltrotor production aircraft, and has managed the technical, schedule, cost, procurement and production aspects of many Bell helicopters, among them the V-22 EMD, 609 and Eagle Eye Tiltrotors, AH‐1Z and UH‐1Y USMC attack and utility helicopters, and the Bell 407, 430 and 427 commercial helicopters.

Gaffey is the recipient of numerous industry awards, including the following:

F. E. Newbold Award for outstanding creative contributions to the advancement and

realization of powered lift flight;

American Helicopter Society Fellow Award for outstanding achievement in the vertical flight

industry;

industry;

Paul E. Haueter Award for significant contributions to the development of vertical takeoff and

landing aircraft other than helicopters;

landing aircraft other than helicopters;

Dr. Alexander Klemin Award for notable achievement in advancement of rotary-wing

aeronautics;

aeronautics;

aeronautics; Alexander A. Nikolsky Honorary Lectureship for reflecting the highest ideals, goals, and

achievements in the field of helicopter aircraft engineering and development.

Gaffey received a bachelor of science, aeronautical engineering, Purdue University 1960, and senior

EEC program, MIT Sloan School 1988.