TRAXXALL welcomes industry veteran to sales team

TRAXXALL, business aviation’s trusted maintenance management partner, has announced that Michael Fantaski has joined the TRAXXALL team as regional sales director. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fantaski’s territory includes Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii.

Advertisement

Reporting to the president, Fantaski’s mandate is to generate new business – prospect, qualify and drive sales within his territory.

Before joining TRAXXALL, Fantaski was sales director at Haggan Aviation; regional sales manager at Professional Aircraft Accessories, a Greenwich Aerogroup company; director of sales at Flightcraft; regional sales manager at Dassault Falcon Jet; and regional sales manager at Western Aircraft. Fantaski earned a B.A. in industrial relations management from Boise State University in Idaho.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the entire TRAXXALL team, I am very pleased to welcome Mike,” said Mark Steinbeck, president, TRAXXALL. “As part of our strategic growth, we are strengthening our sales presence across the western U.S. Mike has a deep understanding of the complexities of aircraft maintenance and a proven ability to close sales.

“In addition to spending more than a decade at Dassault Falcon Jet, he has considerable expertise in client relationship management and a wealth of industry contacts. His combination of skills and talents made him an ideal candidate for TRAXXALL. Together, we look forward to increasing our market share across western states.”