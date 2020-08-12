Transwest Helicopters receives approval for Medium Bell Replacement Door Rod Assembly

Previously approved by Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and now approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Medium Bell Replacement Door Rod Assembly is approved for Bell 204, 205, 212, 214 and 412 aircraft and is readily available.

Manufactured using chrome molley/4130 steel, the Transwest Replacement Door Rod Assembly offers increased durability and a significant cost savings. The kit is available with or without the yoke assembly.

“There are a lot of doors that come through our facility and 80 percent of the crew door rods are either broken or have the typical four holes worn through the rod,” explained Doug Maki, director of maintenance at Transwest Helicopters.

“Developing, certifying and manufacturing replacement parts that are more durable and readily available is how we reduce our customers maintenance costs and keep aircraft operational.”