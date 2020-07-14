Trans Aero’s safety management system achieves ‘Active Conformance’

Advertisement

Trans Aero Ltd. has achieved the status of “Active Conformance,” as stipulated in the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) safety management system (SMS) voluntary program. This process, which Trans Aero entered in 2016 at the early stages of the program, provides FAA oversight to ensure operators continue to maintain a comprehensive, robust SMS.

SMS is a management system with formal structure for managing risk and is a fundamental business practice within the aviation industry. Trans Aero is committed to continuous improvement, and while a functional SMS was in place prior to entering the program, this opportunity aligned with the goals of the company looking forward.

Kevin Shields, president of Trans Aero, said: “The ongoing development of a culture of safety consciousness has long been a commitment and top priority of Trans Aero. The FAA’s acknowledgment of Trans Aero’s fully-functional SMS is a milestone reached and a forum going forward which provides a regular review of our SMS from an important third party perspective.”

In business for over 40 years, Trans Aero Ltd. is a Colorado-based helicopter operator. Its main focuses are in the fields of aeromedical, wild land firefighting, government contracts, and utility operations.