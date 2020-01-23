Tim Boyle to lead Blackcomb Helicopters as new GM

Blackcomb Helicopters’ board of directors has selected Tim Boyle as the new general manager, responsible for leading Blackcomb’s North American operations and management team.

Boyle has over 20 years of Canadian and international helicopter industry experience as a pilot, base manager and operations manager. Boyle joined Blackcomb two years ago as director of business development. In this role, he quickly demonstrated his deep expertise and business acumen, expanding Blackcomb’s activities from British Columbia’s Sea-to-Sky corridor across Canada into Alberta and east to Ontario.

“The vision for Blackcomb is to build on the foundation of success created by our incredibly strong team delivering exceptional customer experiences. Strategic growth will continue throughout Canada and the United States as we refine our fleet and leverage new opportunities,” said Boyle.

During his time at Blackcomb, Boyle has consistently exemplified the company values of safety, customer service and community giving. Boyle replaces John Morris, who held the role for four years and will continue as a director and accountable executive.

“Tim has demonstrated his strategic insight and abilities, bringing a fresh perspective to Blackcomb’s operations. We look forward to Tim’s further contributions to make Blackcomb an iconic helicopter company,” said Jason McLean, Blackcomb Helicopters chair and McLean Group CEO. “I also want to thank John Morris for serving as general manager during a period of transition, and we are grateful to have him in a continued strategic leadership role.”