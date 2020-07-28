Thommen launches digital document download on website

Advertisement

Thommen Aircraft Equipment Ltd. has introduced an improvement in customer care to its growing global customer network. This is a technical publications download area on the company’s website.

Any current Thommen customer or official Thommen service center can now apply for an account and download the installation and operation manuals, having easy and timely access to the latest version of the information required.



Thommen said it is delighted to enhance customer experience and user requirements with its responsive web design. Digital documentation can be downloaded from any mobile or stationary device to optimize essential operation.