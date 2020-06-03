Thommen Aircraft Equipment appoints new CEO

Thommen Aircraft Equipment Ltd. recently announced that Daniel Grosch joined the Thommen team on March 10, 2020 as its new chief executive officer based at the headquarters in Switzerland.

Grosch previously served as company director and director of business development at MSI Defence Systems Ltd. and vice president of global sales at Arktis Radiation Detectors with a proven track record of sales achievements, new business development and growing revenue streams.

Grosch has more than 15 years’ experience in the aerospace and defence business. With strong analytical, negotiation and inter-personal skills, he has led teams to achieve record levels of business.

Previous to that, he was with Bruhn NewTech and L-3 Communications holding diverse senior management positions where he secured access to new and existing markets within the industry and government customer base, enabling expansion of market presence and reputation.

Grosch joins Thommen as it is adjusting to the Covid-19 era and the resulting operational challenges. He brings with him much excitement to strengthen the joint efforts of the group for the months and years to come.

Thommen said it welcomes Grosch to the team and wishes him the very best for a successful start and future whilst leading the company through the challenges and the impact of the pandemic on the aviation industry over the coming months.