The Virtual WinAir User Summit is scheduled for takeoff

WinAir recently announced that the company will be facilitating The Virtual WinAir User Summit 2020, an online client conference series of events, starting this September. With the health and safety of its employees, clients, and their families in mind, WinAir has decided to move its summits, which were scheduled to take place in London, Ontario, Canada, and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, to a completely virtual environment. Doing so offers clients the opportunity to attend only those summit events of their choosing, and provide them with the flexibility to access these presentations from any internet-connected device. WinAir clients are highly encouraged to attend these events by speaking with their company’s WinAir Champion, who can refer to their event registration email for registration details, or they can contact their client advocate.

Advertisement

The Virtual WinAir User Summit 2020 will commence on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. EST with a one-hour presentation on “Exploring Online Resources.” This presentation will provide a comprehensive overview of a variety of tools to improve each client’s use of WinAir, along with marketing initiatives that will enhance awareness of WinAir product developments, provide information on company announcements, and highlight client success stories. The next summit event will take place on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. with a two-hour presentation on “Discovering Updates to Administration.” This presentation will introduce WinAir clients to new WinAir Version 7 features and functions and other system enhancements to WinAir Administration, including emails in WinAir, job scheduling, user portals, access groups, and qualifications and training.

“We are delighted to meet with our clients at our Virtual WinAir User Summit,” said WinAir managing director, Kyle Vergeer. “Assisting them with improving their use of WinAir by streamlining and expediting processes based on aviation maintenance best practices is an important aspect of these events. We look forward to obtaining their feedback so that we can continue to enhance the software and develop new innovative technologies to help them reach their business goals.”

Advertisement

Additional upcoming Virtual WinAir User Summit events will shine the spotlight on other WinAir-focused topics related to maintenance, finance, inventory, reliability, part sales, safety management systems, and much more. During each of these summit events, clients will maximize their investment in the software by:

Learning about development priorities and active projects,

Contributing to the future development of the software, and

Collaborating and networking with industry peers.

For clients that are looking to enhance their use of WinAir, while simultaneously boosting operational efficiencies, these presentations are must-attend events.

By hosting its 2020 WinAir User Summit online, WinAir maintains its commitment to assisting its clients in achieving operational success. With these online conference events, WinAir clients will receive the same benefit as attending our in-person summits, but through interactive online presentations that will help them with accelerating and improving their processes. As a result of this dedication to the needs of its clients, WinAir has been able to forge long-lasting business relationships.