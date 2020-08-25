The Aviation Centre adds commercial helicopter training to its portfolio

Already offering helicopter sightseeing, dining, trial lessons, and private pilot licence (PPLH) training for the best part of a decade, The Aviation Centre is now fully approved to offer the complete commercial pilot licence (CPLH) course here in Mallorca. It puts the company in a very select group of European flying schools who are able to take students from zero to commercial pilot, all under one roof.

“Working with Transport Malta, we are now fully approved and authorized to host CPLH training here in Palma, Mallorca. Not only does that make us the only school offering the course in the Balearics, but also adds us to a very small handful of establishments who can do the PPLH, type rating conversion, air transport pilot licence ground school as the Spanish satellite of Bristol Ground School, CPLH exams, and CPLH flying course — all in the same place. Madrid, Gatwick and Glasgow spring to mind as alternatives, but we all know how unpredictable the weather can be in the U.K., and nowhere does stunning scenery quite like Mallorca. It’s a powerful addition to our existing portfolio and we already have half a dozen commercial pilot trainees raring to go,” said Stewart Jones, The Aviation Centre’s owner.

Unlike the PPLH, which only covers personal travel and enjoyment, the CPLH allows pilots to make a living out of flying. It opens the door to a career in aerial firefighting, air ambulance, search-and-rescue (SAR), VIP helicopter charter, law enforcement, pipeline patrol, offshore oil and gas platforms or, of particular interest to a yachting epicentre such as Mallorca, a superyacht helicopter pilot.

“Yachting and aviation have a high degree of commonality and it’s a sector we often work hand-in-hand with,” continued Stewart. “We’ve taken endless crew on sightseeing trips and for trial lessons, and a growing number are now taking advantage of this quieter period to complete a PPLH course. To have CPLH on the CV would surely set them apart from other candidates when looking for that next superyacht job. In a similar vein, we’re training several under-occupied airline pilots who want to have an added string to their bow in a tough job market.

“We’ve been lucky,” concluded Stewart. “As soon as we were allowed to fly in early June, we’ve not stopped. Individual outdoor pursuits obviously have great appeal right now and adventurous folk are not letting Covid-19 stand in the way of a spot of heli-dining or a PPLH course.”

With five helicopters at their disposal, and a warm friendly team of multilingual instructors, The Aviation Centre is the Balearic Islands’ leading location for all things helicopter.