Terry Palmer joins the Helicopter Safety Alliance

The Helicopter Safety Alliance (HSA) has announced Terry Palmer will be joining the team as director of special programs and networking. Palmer is recognized worldwide as a leader in helicopter safety and training. She currently serves as the chair for the HAI Training Working Group and works closely with industry associations and boards including the U.S. Helicopter Safety Team and the Commission on Accreditation for Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). She has been instrumental in developing training programs and simulator options for helicopter pilots and mechanics. In the safety arena, Palmer consults on SMS, accident investigation and ISBAO.

Advertisement

Palmer will assist the Helicopter Safety Alliance in providing training programs, products, and resources at regional events in North America. She will also develop industry relationships, sponsorship opportunities, and event participation.

“This is an exciting time for Terry to join us,” said Stan Rose, CEO of HSA. “The new decade will bring more opportunities for safety, education, and mentoring of pilots, mechanics as well helicopter business management. Terry brings the perfect mix of training resources and networking opportunities.”

Advertisement

The Helicopter Safety Alliance (HSA) offers small helicopter operators the opportunity to have “big-time” safety at an affordable price. The Alliance’s safety program, based on modern, data-driven risk mitigation strategies, makes a difference in operational safety, freeing operators to focus on running their businesses. The Alliance holds free helicopter-specific safety seminars for small operations around the country, in partnership with the FAA Safety Team. The schedule of events can be found at www.helicotersafetyalliance.com.

HSA is also co-hosting the annual Maintenance Safety Symposium in Dallas, Texas, in June along with S.A.F.E. Structure Designs and Southern Utah University.