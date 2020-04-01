Technisonic announces new online training webinar series

Technisonic Industries Ltd., an industry leader in the development, manufacture and support of special-mission airborne communications systems, announced the launch of an all-new webinar training series.

Advertisement

Technisonic recognized that its valued operators, installers and maintainers remain very busy during the current COVID-19 crisis, and the need for quick and full support continues even though travel is restricted. To help meet this need, Technisonic is launching a new live webinar series focusing on some of the critical and key aspects of its TDFM-9000 radios.

Broken into four progressive sessions, TDFM / CPS Connection, Motorola CPS / Radio Ergonomics, Motorola CPS Adding and Editing a Channel, Technisonic Firmware Updates. Each session is designed to stand alone or as part of the progressive series and addresses key set-up and/or operational aspects of the TDFM-9000 series. Sessions will be about 30 to 40 minutes in length and will be held on multiple dates through early April.

Advertisement

“It cannot be stressed enough the critical mission our airborne first responders have been tasked with,” said Jim Huddock, business development manager for Technisonic. “Our task presently, during this COVID-19 crisis is to ensure that our operators are fully supported while safeguarding the health and safety of our employees and complying with government public health mandates.”