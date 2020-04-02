Switlik now producing face shields for medical professionals

In response to the major shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical professionals, Switlik Survival Products has re-allocated its production line to make face shields for medical professionals. Using supplies the company procured as well as supplies currently stocked, Switlik’s face shields are in production.

The company’s goal is to supply the shields to as many local hospitals and EMT units as it can, based on the supplies it has.

In typical settings, Switlik makes safety and survival products for the military, search-and-rescue, marine and aviation markets. However, these are not typical times, and medical professionals and first responders are in need of personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

The Switlik Face Shield has been engineered to be re-used. The shield itself can be removed from the headband and both the shield and headband can be sanitized. Each shield is designed with a one-size-fits-most Velcro, ventilated band and visor that completely covers the face. The face shield is worn over medical masks.

In the shortage of PPE, the ability to re-use the Switlik Face Shield is critical in supplying as many medical professionals and first responders as possible with equipment.