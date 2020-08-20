Sweet Helicopters Premium Charters announces new FlightPlan Program

Sweet Helicopters, a helicopter charter service company based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has launched a membership program called FlightPlan that will allow clients to purchase prepaid packages of flight-hour credits at a discounted rate to be used at the clients’ discretion.

“We are seeing an increased demand for personal, private air-charter travel. Corporate travel is starting to resume as well,” stated Sweet Helicopters director of operations, Randy Sharkey. “With FlightPlan, our clients have the flexibility to take last-minute trips or more frequent trips, and they already have the costs accounted for. It really simplifies the planning, booking, and budgeting process.”

FlightPlan hours can be used in any of Sweet Helicopters’ aircraft, a fleet that consists of four Airbus (three seven-seater H130s and one six-seater H125) and one twin-engine AgustaWestland (seven-seater 109S), all of which are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, including two different sources for in-flight weather radar, traffic collision-avoidance systems (TCAS), and the terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) — all integrated in the HeliSAS autopilot system. For additional comfort and convenience, each helicopter is appointed with plush leather seating, air conditioning, USB power ports, and Bose noise-canceling headphones.

Not only can FlightPlan hours be used for helicopter flights, but they can also be applied to charter flights with sister company, Sweet Aviation, which provides Part 135 charter services in their four Cirrus (two SR20, one SR22, and one Vision Jet) and one Pilatus (PC-12, available this fall) aircraft.

“Our clients are interested in a safe, efficient, and direct way to travel while avoiding large crowds and long waits, and we can provide exactly that in an ultra-modern, meticulously maintained helicopter or airplane,” Sharkey continued. “One of my favorite parts about this program is presenting them with their very own ‘Copter Card,’ which is a personalized, serial numbered membership card each client receives.”

Sweet Helicopters and Sweet Aviation are owned by Chuck and Lisa Surack, who founded Sweetwater Sound, the nation’s largest online music instrument and technology retailer, as well as more than a dozen other businesses that make up the Sweet Family of Companies. Chuck is a professionally rated helicopter pilot and lifelong aviation enthusiast.