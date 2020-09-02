Summit Aviation receives STC for Garmin G500H TXi installation on MD 520N series

Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup company, announced that it has been awarded the supplemental type certificate for the installation of Garmin’s G500H TXi flight display system on the MD 500N series aircraft.

The latest in electronic glass cockpit instrumentation, the G500H TXi brings increased levels of reliability, adaptability and affordability to helicopter operations. Available in both portrait and landscape options, the system provides bright, crisp touch-screen displays. It allows you to use familiar knobs and/or touch-screen inputs to quickly access the functions, screen views and other flight information the pilot wants to see most prominently.

Summit recently installed the G500H TXi display system on two of Maryland Prince George’s County Police Department’s MD 520N helicopters.

“We are excited to continue in our support of aviation law enforcement,” said director of sales and marketing for Summit Aviation John Gonsalves. “The Garmin G500H TXi flight display system is a game changer for the critical services our customers provide every day.”

For mission readiness, the G500H TXi is equipped with a five-color helicopter terrain awareness and warning system (HTAWS), WireAware wire-strike avoidance technology and Garmin HSVT 3-D synthetic vision. The G500H TXi also features multiple video input options, night vision goggle (NVG) compatibility and a graphical map overlay within the horizontal situation indicator (HSI) for most display formats.

Summit Aviation is a Garmin authorized dealer and installer.