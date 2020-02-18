Summit Aviation hires new director of sales & marketing

Advertisement

Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup company, announced that it has hired John Gonsalves as its director of sales and marketing. His responsibilities will include developing new business relationships, strengthening existing relationships and overseeing the growth of the company’s fixed-wing, rotary-wing and government/military services for the company’s Delaware location.

Gonsalves is a seasoned sales executive who has served the last 28 years in various sales positions within Bombardier Aerospace. He most recently served as Bombardier’s director of aircraft sales for government programs covering the United States, Mexico and Central and South Americas.

“We are delighted to welcome John to Summit Aviation,” said vice president and general manager of Summit Aviation Ralph Kunz. “John has a keen understanding of aircraft service sales, and I believe his extensive experience in the aviation industry will help further elevate Summit’s presence in the sectors we serve.”

Gonsalves began his sales career with Bombardier as a regional manager covering corporate and commercial service sales. Within two years he was promoted to the director of worldwide service sales staying in that position for 10 years until his final position with the company. His sales experience is extensive, covering corporate, commercial, special mission, government and military programs both domestically and internationally.

He undertakes his duties with Summit Aviation immediately.