Summit Aviation celebrates 60 years of service

In 1960, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president of the United States, Johnny Cash played the first of his many free concerts behind bars, and on this day (May 6) Summit Aviation, the oldest, continuously operating aircraft company in the state of Delaware, was founded by Richard “Kip” Dupont.

Advertisement

In the 60 years since its founding, Summit Aviation has evolved into a full-service aviation center serving both domestic and international customers including the U.S. Government Department of Defense and International Military, U.S. Government Non-Department of Defense and Special Missions, general and corporate aviation, and state and local law enforcement. It was acquired by Greenwich AeroGroup in 2008.

Advertisement

“Summit Aviation boasts a long history of successfully serving its customers,” said vice president and general manager for Summit Aviation Ralph Kunz. “We are extremely honored to carry on and expand the vision that Kip Dupont started with so long ago. We owe our success to that vision, our dedicated ownership, our customers, and the talented team of employees that have helped us grow and expand this company since 1960.”

In light of Covid-19, the company plans to celebrate with the community, customers and employees at a later date.