Still operating during the COVID-19 crisis?

At Vertical, we’ve heard from a number of helicopter product, support and services businesses that are doing their best to keep our industry moving during this global pandemic.

Has your company scaled back but remained open? Are you providing remote services?

To ensure that operators can still access the support they need, we’ll be posting a list of companies on our website who are still open for business in some capacity. We’ll be updating the list regularly once it’s live. If you’d like to add your company to our list, send your information to [email protected].