Start of OMNI operations for PGS

Omni Táxi Aéreo recently started another contract with PGS, a reference company in the seismic area, to provide offshore passengers transportation and medevac coverage. This is Omni’s sixth contract with PGS, for whom the company has been providing air transportation services in helicopters for over 15 years, reinforcing brand confidence and an excellent relationship between companies.

Advertisement

The first crew change flights started in February with the Leonardo AW139 aircraft, while the aeromedical coverage (medevac) will be made by a Sikorsky S-76 aircraft. The operation is being carried out from Vitória Airport towards the Ramform Titan Seismic Vessel, located in the Espírito Santo Basin. The contract is expected to last eight months.

Advertisement

According to Roberto Coimbra, Omni’s CEO, “We are very honored by the trust placed by PGS once again in our company. Over the years we have built a relationship based on professional ethics, mutual respect and the sustainability of the operation. We wish a lot of success in this new project and are committed to continue providing a safe and quality service to PGS. “