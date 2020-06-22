StandardAero offers training webinars on Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 engine maintenance

StandardAero knows that keeping Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 powered aircraft ready to fly is essential. The company also understands that sending maintenance and operations teams for offsite training can be costly and challenging with today’s travel restrictions.

To assist its customers in their training needs, StandardAero has created a series of online webinars designed to help with some common issues related to maintenance of the Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 engines. Best of all, these technical training sessions are offered free of charge and are accessible to maintenance staff, wherever they may be. The webinar series includes three sessions: Power Assurance Checks & Trend Monitoring; Fuel System, Maintenance & Adjustment; and Engine Oils, Lubrication, Monitoring, & Trending.

Ron Geall, a StandardAero field service technician and engine instructor with over 20 years of experience with the M250/RR300 engines, is presenting this webinar series. In the next session on Thursday, July 2, 2020 (12:30 p.m. EST), he will discuss topics such as maintenance of the oil system, the different types of Rolls-Royce approved engine oils, guidelines on mixing oils, oil filtration, as well as troubleshooting methods to help locate possible causes of oil contamination, and more.

Click here to register yourself or your crew to attend the next session of StandardAero’s 90-minute Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 webinar series, or to watch past webinars on demand.