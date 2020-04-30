StandardAero Helicopter Program announces appointments within regional sales team

StandardAero’s Helicopter Program has announced the appointment of Mike Clarke to the position of sales director, North America.

Jim Taylor joins the team as regional sales manager in Eastern Canada and Atlantic States.

Jeff Seidel will now provide regional support in parts of Western Canada, Alaska and Hawaii.

Clarke, Taylor and Seidel will bring their many combined years of service to support StandardAero’s customers’ needs with a full range of MRO services for helicopter engines, components, structural repairs, avionics and STCs.

“StandardAero is fully operating worldwide and these appointments are part of our strategy to maintain the high level of support and keep providing essential services to our customers in North America and around the world during these critical times,” said Brian Hughes, vice president of sales and marketing.