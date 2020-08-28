StandardAero engine experts are back in your shop

As part of StandardAero’s commitment to supporting its customers worldwide and due to popular demand, it announced a new series of technical online events coming this fall. This three-part webinar series is aimed to assist operators and maintenance crews to enhance their aircraft engine knowledge and help them with common troubleshooting issues.

Advertisement

The three 90-minute sessions will focus on general familiarization of the most common Rolls-Royce M250 & RR300 engine models, which will complement the specific technical topics presented throughout the summer. Ron Geall, a field service technician and engine instructor for the StandardAero Helicopter Programs, with over 20 years of experience with the M250/RR300 engines, will be conducting the online sessions. The whole series will be offered free of charge and will be accessible to maintenance technicians and operations staff, wherever they may be.

Throughout these webinars, Geall will talk about the basics and particularities of the RR300 and M250 C20, C30, C40, and C47 engines. He will present a brief description of engines and accessories, discuss the layout and nomenclature, talk about the different variants of engines and their applications, describe the fundamentals of engine operation, and give an overview of the Rolls-Royce maintenance philosophy. In an interactive format, Ron will also share troubleshooting and maintenance tips with the audience.

StandardAero is one of the world’s largest independent MRO providers and is a proud member of the Rolls-Royce M250 first network as an authorized maintenance repair and overhaul centres (AMROC) for M250 and RR300 engines and accessories.