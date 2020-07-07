StandardAero completes consolidation of helicopter centers of excellence

StandardAero recently completed the successful consolidation of the company’s Winnipeg, Manitoba, helicopter center of excellence (COE), after accelerating the final phase of integration of helicopter MRO engine operations into one site.

In addition, the company’s transition program included the integration of two additional COEs located in Langley, British Columbia, and Summerside, Prince Edward Island, to support helicopter airframe/component MRO services and turboprop engine MRO services, respectively. The two-year COE restructuring program was originally expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

“The early completion of our COEs was a key element to ensure organizational efficiency and increase our capability to respond more effectively to the dynamic and uncertain market conditions that currently affect customers’ operations anywhere in the world,” said Claus Eisenschmid, vice president and general manager of the Winnipeg Helicopter COE. “Our overall strategy and commitment is to be the most trusted partner for MRO services.”

To further support customers, the company also invested additional resources in facility improvements and acquired a brand new test cell supporting Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 helicopter engines.

“Rolls-Royce is proud to recognize StandardAero for their strong partnership and ongoing support as a FIRST Network provider,” said Rolls-Royce director of helicopter services Scott Cunningham. “Their significant investment in new capabilities at the Winnipeg COE ensures that Standard Aero will continue to provide world-class MRO services to Model 250/RR300 customers for years to come.”

In addition to the Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) PT6T and Safran Arriel 1 & 2 engine services, which have operated in Winnipeg’s Plant 4 since early 2019, the Rolls-Royce M250 and Rolls-Royce RR300 engine lines were moved into the same facility in only three months. To ensure a smooth and safe transition, all the necessary precautions and measures were taken, protecting the safety and health of employees and suppliers at all times.

Effective immediately, all helicopter inductions will be conducted at the Winnipeg COE. Customers are asked to ship engines, modules, and accessories to 570 Ferry Road, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Door # 4-1 for service. StandardAero’s other existing Rolls-Royce M250 authorized maintenance center (AMC) in Singapore and the North American service centers in Richmond, British Columbia, and Concord, North Carolina, remain open and fully operational.