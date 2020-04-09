Spidertracks named finalist for 2020 NZ Hi-Tech Awards

Spidertracks has been named as a 2020 finalist for the New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards “Company of the Year” award.

Advertisement

The announcement was made to a record number of virtual watchers on March 31, 2020.

Sean Tindale, Spidertracks CTO, said: “It’s a great time to be at Spidertracks helping customers save lives through the use of cutting-edge tech. We are delighted that our team has been acknowledged for their hard work towards our IoT and data safety solutions and they are just getting started, so we can’t wait to see what they achieve next!”

Other finalists in this category include ezyVet, Crimson Education, Fingermark, Harmoney, and Serko.

Advertisement

“This year’s finalists span the full spectrum of the hi-tech sector and the country, and the level of innovative tech products and solutions continues to astound us all. It’s awesome to not only see the quality of the entries but also the diversity amongst the entrants,” said Erin Wansbrough, chair of the Hi-Tech Trust.