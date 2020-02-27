Spidertracks announces Blue Hawaiian Helicopters as launch customer of Spider X

Spidertracks , a leading provider of satellite-based real-time flight tracking, fleet management, and aviation communication solutions, has partnered with Blue Hawaiian Helicopters (BHH) as the official launch customer for its Spider X. Spidertracks announced the release of its most recent hardware, Spider X, at Heli-Expo 2020 in Anaheim, California, this past January, promising a new horizon of data insights, connectivity, safety, and efficiency for the general aviation industry.

Building on the advanced functionality of its predecessors, Spider X provides even more capability and insights with the introduction of AHRS data — enabling the most precise picture yet of an aircraft’s flight path and movements. It’s packed with forward-thinking tech such as WiFi, cellular, Bluetooth, USB-C, and serial port interface capability, providing the ideal development and integration platform. Plus, all updates and downloads are over the air — hence no requirement to connect to a computer or need for SD cards.

“The seamless integration into our aircraft and invaluable insights provided by the Spider X makes this collaboration a natural fit. It also reflects our continued commitment to quality and excellence and enables us to focus on our core business,” stated Justin Brooke, director of operations for Hawaii Helicopters.

Since 1985, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters has been the leading helicopter tour company in Hawaii, and serves all four major Hawaiian islands – Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island. The company’s multi-award-winning service has been verified by over 65,000 customer reviews and counting, and they are the only company in Hawaii to receive the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) “Certificate of Excellence – Diamond Award,” year after year since 1997.

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters’ commitment to safety is also recognized — it has an approved and accepted voluntary FAA safety management system (SMS). Plus, it is a member of multiple safety programs, including Tour Operators Program of Safety (TOPS), The Platinum Program of Safety, as well as being Department of Defense and OAS certified.

Its fleet features state-of-the-art Eco-Star helicopters, and boasts one of the largest in Hawaii. The company also incorporated the latest in cutting-edge technologies, materials, systems, safety features, and avionics to offer an exceptional service for its customers.

CEO of Spidertracks, Dave Blackwell, said of this new partnership: “With their 35-plus years experience in the industry, and recognition by safety authorities and customers alike, there was no question in selecting Blue Hawaiian Helicopters as our official launch partner for the Spider X.”

Spidertracks is carving out a unique opportunity for digital transformation within a traditionally analogue industry, and is looking to redefine the way data is accessed and received from an aircraft, delivering more usable insights, and helping solve problems the industry faces. Its mission is simple — help make the aviation community a safer place to live and operate in.