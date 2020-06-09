Spectrum Aeromed hires new controller

Spectrum Aeromed has announced that Holly Jorud has been hired to fill the role of controller at the company’s headquarters in Fargo, North Dakota.

Jorud is a CPA who comes to Spectrum Aeromed with 20 years of accounting experience in both public and corporate accounting. Most recently, she acted as corporate accountant for Aldevron, LLC. Prior to that, Jorud held director or controller roles at other technology-based companies like NovaDigm Therapeutics and Packet Digital.

Jorud also served in public accounting under firms such as Ernst & Young and provided accounting, bookkeeping, grants management, and tax services and assistance to individuals and businesses under her own firm, Jorud Consulting.

Jorud holds a BS in accounting from Minnesota State University Moorhead. In her free time, Jorud plans and teaches Sunday School classes and assists in leading a weekly AWANA group. She enjoys motorcycling, volunteering, camping and spending time with her family, especially at the lake.

“Holly is a great addition to our team,” said chief operating officer Chad Kost. “She brings with her a wealth of accounting experience and we look forward to seeing how she integrates her knowledge into Spectrum Aeromed.”

Spectrum Aeromed can design and manufacture customized air ambulance requirements for clients, for both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.