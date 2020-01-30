Southwest Fuels receives Rolls-Royce M250 branch approval

Keystone Turbine Services (KTS), a certified Rolls-Royce authorized maintenance, repair and overhaul center (AMROC) for all M250 series gas turbine engines and related components, announced the approval of its subsidiary Southwest Fuels (SWF) as the newest authorized Rolls-Royce Branch facility for M250-C40B and M250-C47B/M series of hydromechanical units (HMUs).

“Via their new authorized service center agreement with Triumph Engine Controls, SWF now carries the unique Rolls-Royce branding profile within the M250 FIRST Network, further enhancing the level of service and support offering’s our facilities are providing all customers,” said Rob Ruck, president and COO of M International, Inc. “SWF is now fully certified to provide comprehensive in-house MRO services, to include field service support, for HMU customers worldwide.”

“As a Rolls-Royce certified Branch of Keystone, SWF provides the expertise and experience to support customer HMU requirements, backed by the trusted name of Keystone,” stated John Fraser, general manager at KTS. “The team at SWF has combined over 75-years of fuel component experience supporting various Triumph branded accessories; it was only logical to bring their unique skillsets into the M250 HMU program as we continue to expand our overall support network.” The models supported are shown on the chart below: