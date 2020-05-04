Southwest Fuels announces launch of redesigned website

Advertisement

M International announced its flagship accessory MRO services facility Southwest Fuels, LLC (Stroud, Oklahoma) has unveiled its redesigned website (www.swf-aero.com). The updated website features new visual and technical enhancements including streamlining within the interface for ease of access to vital technical and contact information and an easy-to-navigate site design.

The website also offers information which is more accessible to users including an emphasis on cross-linking between other MRO sites within the M International portfolio of companies.

Ralph Bishop, General Manager stated: “After several months of hard work, I’m incredibly proud to announce the release of our new website. We took our existing site; incorporated new refinements and design enhancements plus improved the usability along with additional features to make your browsing experience more enjoyable.”

Goals for the redesign included faster access to company contacts; a new Request-A-Quote feature; latest News and customer feedback tool plus updated company information and revised capability overviews encompassing both Honeywell T53 and Rolls-Royce M250 engine accessories.