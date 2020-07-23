Southeast Aerospace secures ANAC approval on part 25 & 29 ADS-B STCs

Southeast Aerospace (SEA), a leading aerospace solutions company located at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, has received Brazilian validation (ANAC) approval for both of its ADS-B part 25 and part 29 Approved Model List (AML) supplement type certificates (STCs).

SEA is pleased to offer these solutions to the Brazilian civil aviation market as flexible and affordable ADS-B solutions to facilitate continued flight in U.S. airspace due to the Jan. 1, 2020, FAA mandate.

The part 25 ADS-B STC (#ST00835DE) is available for non-TCAS II aircraft needing to meet the mandate for around $50,000 installed. This convenient and cost effective ADS-B solution consists of dual Garmin transponders GTX-3X5R and Gables G7614/G7534 control head.

SEA’s Part 29 ADS-B STC #SR00925DE is available for non-TCAS II, legacy part 29 helicopters, utilizing a Gables G7614 Control Head, a remote Garmin GTX-3X5R or panel mounted GTX3X5. The remote mount feature offers the customer ease of installation with existing XPDR controllers installed.

STCs can be purchased from an authorized Garmin dealer or SEA directly. To view the AMLs and detailed information, visit www.seaerospace.com/adsb-stc.