Skytrac begins developing new Iridium Certus aviation solutions

Skytrac Systems Ltd., an Iridium Partner for aviation, recently announced it has become a value-added manufacturer (VAM) for the Iridium Certus 9810 modem. This expanded partnership will allow Skytrac to optimize and integrate the modem as well as manufacture terminals leveraging the improved bandwidth of Iridium Certus.

The Iridium Certus 9810 modem will be redesigned by Skytrac for size, weight, and power (SWaP) aviation grade optimizations to provide a streamlined fit for its new 2-MCU satellite communications (SATCOM) terminal, the SDL-350TM. Scheduled to be introduced to the market in 2021, the SDL-350 will be capable of achieving globally available broadband transfer rates of 352 kbps both to and from the aircraft.

Advertisement

“As a new VAM for the Iridium Certus 9810 and a valued long-time Iridium partner, Skytrac continues to produce full-service, data-driven solutions to the aviation industry,” said Bryan Hartin, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing, Iridium. “We’re excited to see Skytrac expand their product offerings by designing, developing and manufacturing new products utilizing the Iridium Certus 9810 and Iridium Certus 9770 transceivers.”

The SDL-350 will enable operators within all segments of aviation to add new capabilities to their operations such as live video streaming, EO/IR imaging, telemedicine, timely recovery of flight data (TRFD), large file transfers, credit card processing, GADSS, and more.

Two lanes to choose from

Skytrac, also a VAM for the midband Iridium Certus 9770 modem capable of 22 kbps from and 88 kbps to the aircraft, is deep in the development process for its Iridium Certus ISAT-200A-08TM, a follow-up to its widely-successful predecessor, the ISAT-200A. The new unit will adopt the ISAT-200A’s all-in-one capabilities which include flight following, SATCOM voice and messaging, push-to-talk (PTT), flight data acquisition, flight data monitoring (FDM), electronic flight bag (EFB) automation, and real-time health and usage monitoring (HUMS).

The refreshed ISAT-200A-08 terminal will build on the successes of the previous generation by also enabling VoIP communications, image transfer, graphical weather, medical data transfer, as well as custom applications developed for specific operator requirements. The Skytrac midband solution will be the clear choice for globally available, pole-to-pole connectivity for cost-conscious operators looking to streamline operational efficiencies while still adding new capabilities.

Service providers and more

Advertisement

A VAM for both midband and broadband Iridium Certus equipment, Skytrac is also an Iridium Certus service provider (SP). This will allow the company to provide clients as well as other Iridium partners who aren’t official service providers with midband and broadband Iridium Certus solutions.

Skytrac will also support STC program development and manufacture installation kits as required by clients and competitors.

“Iridium Certus ushers in a new era of globally available connectivity for operators looking for higher bandwidth satellite communication solutions,” said Jan van der Heul, Skytrac’s vice president of sales. “We’re excited to introduce the two new terminals to the market and look forward to working with operators around the world to enhance their operations through the capabilities we provide.”

The recent Iridium announcement positions Skytrac as a one-stop-shop for terminals, service, installation kits, and STC development related to Iridium Certus implementations.